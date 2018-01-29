Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x MoMA x Nike Sneakers Are Being Sold for Over $2,000

MoMA x Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. eBay

With little warning, Virgil Abloh’s new collaboration with New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Nike released Saturday at the MoMA on a first come, first served basis. The surprise Air Force 1 Low release was sold for a retail price of $175, but due to its extremely limited nature, it’s gone on to fetch a small fortune on the secondary market.

Aesthetically, the black and silver sneaker style is has more in common with the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 released exclusively at ComplexCon in November than the rest of Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection.

The look features a black leather upper with a silver Swoosh overlay in cracked leather along with unfinished edges which expose the foam shoe’s padding. Elsewhere, signature Off-White details such as a zip-tie and bold “Air” text finish off the design.

The Off-White x MoMA x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers were released Saturday at the MoMA Design Store in New York City at 8 a.m. ET. On eBay, the limited-edition style is listed for as much as $2,199.99, with the lowest asking price set at $999.99.

“handwritten helvetica” @themuseumofmodernart A post shared by @ virgilabloh on Jan 26, 2018 at 6:25am PST

