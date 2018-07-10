You Can Buy Virgil Abloh’s Nike ‘The Ten’ Sneakers on Grailed This Week

Most people who wanted a pair of sneakers from Virgil Abloh’s “The Ten” collection with Nike missed out, but thanks to Grailed, there will be another shot to pick up some of the coveted looks. And the resale prices for the kicks aren’t as astronomical as they were in the past.

As part of its weekly “Summer Heatwave” series, the men’s fashion and streetwear online marketplace will have the original 10 styles from the designer’s lineup with the Swoosh available on Thursday. The sale kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.

(L to R): Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Max 90, Air Max 97 and Air Force 1. CREDIT: Ethan Klein

And the prices of the shoes, although higher than original retail, aren’t as steep as they once were. Grailed confirmed that the sneakers will start at $400 and top off at $1,200.

The sneakers Abloh reconstructed for “The Ten” — styles from Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse — were the Nike Blazer, Air Jordan 1, Nike Air Max 90, Nike Air Presto, Nike Air VaporMax, Converse Chuck Taylor, Nike Air Force 1, Nike React Hyperdunk, Nike Air Max 97 and the Nike Zoom Vaporfly.

(L to R): Virgil Abloh x Nike Blazer, Air Jordan 1 and Converse Chuck Taylor All Star from Nike's "The Ten." CREDIT: Ethan Klein

The heels of the Virgil Abloh-reimagined Nike Air VaporMax from "The Ten." CREDIT: Ethan Klein

The Air Jordan 1 from Virgil Abloh x Nike "The Ten." CREDIT: Ethan Klein

The heels of the Nike Air Presto, designed by Virgil Abloh, for "The ten." CREDIT: Ethan Klein

Want more?

Kanye West and Virgil Abloh Attend This Designer’s Debut Runway Show in Paris

The 5 Best Things About Virgil Abloh’s New Louis Vuitton

Influencers Talk Virgil Abloh’s Inspirational Debut With Louis Vuitton