Virgil Abloh Teases Yet Another Nike Air Force 1 Collab on Instagram

How many more Nike Air Force 1 collaborations does Virgil Abloh have stashed away? Apparently at least one.

The Louis Vuitton menswear designer posted a photo to his Instagram account today alongside German photographer Juergen Teller outside a Nando’s restaurant location in England. In the image, Abloh is wearing an Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low reminiscent of his take on the shoe featured in his “The Ten” collection in the athletic brand’s hero blue hue.

The look’s upper and outsole feature the bold color, with contrast provided by its white laces and Abloh’s signature zip tie in red.

While the acclaimed designer rocked the new look, there is no info on whether it will ever make its way to retail.

But fans of Abloh’s work with Nike have other shoes they can pick up this week and next.

Tomorrow, a black iteration of his take on the Zoom Fly SP will hit stores and the SNKRS app with a $170 price tag. And two other colorways of his remixed Air Force 1 Low, the “Black” and “Volt” looks, arrive Dec. 19. The sneakers will retail for $170.

Last month, Nike delivered the designer’s reimagined Zoom Fly SP executed in a bold pink hue. Orange Swoosh branding on its see through upper, and a light blue zip tie provided contrast.

