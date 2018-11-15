Former NFL Star Victor Cruz Has a Luxury Nike Air Force 1 Mid Coming

Victor Cruz has teamed up with Nike yet again — this time on a special luxury Air Force 1 Mid collab celebrating his roots in Paterson, N.J., and everyone that helped him realize his dreams.

The former New York Giants wide receiver’s new AF1 Mid is set to release via Nike SNKRS come Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. ET. The special-edition sneakers will come in two different colorways: a white leather with metallic gold accents as well as a vanchetta tan suede with rose gold detailing.

Both styles feature multiple ankle straps with gold detailing, from small Swooshes to Cruz’s No. 80. The Kith model’s own Nike VIC logo is also stamped on the tongue. Each retails for $175. Cruz teased the sneakers on his Instagram last week, marking the location as his hometown of Paterson.

While the sneakers previously dropped at select retailers such as Foot Locker earlier this month and will be available at Nike’s new NYC store on 5th Ave, the Nike SNKRS drop is your best source to cop a pair if you aren’t located near Manhattan.

