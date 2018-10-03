Sign up for our newsletter today!

The New Supreme x Vans Sid Pro Collab Drops Tomorrow

By Allie Fasanella
Supreme x Vans Sid Pro.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Listen up, sneakerheads, because the latest Supreme x Vans collab is dropping tomorrow.

The brands teamed up this time around on the Sid Pro, an under-the-radar model originally produced in 1995 as a casual shoe. The silhouette is simple and classic with the only major details being an embroidered Vans logo on the side and a Supreme one on the tongue.

The collection will offer four colorways with a bold black and white spotted “Dalmatian” print serving as the standout. The style comes complete with black laces. Other colors include a seasonally appropriate burnt orange, a classic black and a luxe shade of purple.

Vans x Supreme Sid Pro “Dalmatian.”
CREDIT: Courtesy

The full Sid Pro collection, which is expected to sell out fast, will be available Thursday online at SupremeNewYork.com and in Supreme stores at locations in New York, Brooklyn, London and Paris. Meanwhile, a release in Japan release is scheduled for Saturday.

Burnt orange Supreme x Vans Sid Pro.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Black Supreme x Vans Sid Pro.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Purple Supreme x Vans Sid Pro.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Supreme x Vans Sid Pro.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Other Supreme x Vans collabs include the Sk8-Hi Pro and Authentic Pro in classic red, black and blue colorways, which dropped in 2016. For the debut collection with Vans in 1996, Supreme chose to take on the Old Skool.

