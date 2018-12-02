Vans Donates Thousands of Shoes & Apparel to Camp Fire Victims

While the California wildfires have now been contained, a massive amount of damage has been left behind in their wake, ruining homes and displacing families.

California-based sneaker company Vans is doing its part to help victims of Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire recorded in the Golden State’s history, by donating shoes to the victims.

The VF Corp.-owned brand held a giveaway on Saturday in Chico, Calif., providing 4,500 pairs of shoes — along with clothing, skateboards and other items — to victims of the wildfire.

Vans VP of events and promotions Steve Van Doren — whose father, Paul, began the popular skate brand — accompanied dozens of employees as they handed out goods to families who lined up at the Chico High School gym for the giveaway.

Speaking to the Chico Enterprise-Record, a local news outlet, Van Doren said he wanted to “put a smile on [the victims’] faces — they’ve had some real hard weeks the last couple weeks.”

This is not the first time Vans has taken philanthropic steps in response to a national disaster. The brand gave away more than 2,500 pairs of sneakers, as well as hats and T-shirts, to victims of the Carr Fire in California this August, and it also made donations after Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina.

Other players in the footwear industry have also taken steps to aid wildfire victims. The Two Ten Footwear Foundation is focusing on helping industry employees who were impacted by the fires, while Soles4Souls is spearheading shoe and apparel donations to aid victims. Kanye West and Adidas gave away all proceeds from the Yeezy Calabasas track pant to aid the California Community Foundation’s Wildlife Relief Fund and the CA Fire Foundation.