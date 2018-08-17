Vans Donates Over 2,500 Sneakers to California Wildfire Victims

For your feel-good footwear story of the day, Vans showed its generosity in a big way by making a major donation of shoes and clothing to the many victims of the wildfires raging in Northern California.

The famous California-based sneaker brand showed support for its home state by aiding the victims of the Carr Fire blazing in Shasta and Trinity counties. The company co-founder’s son, Steve Van Doren, was on hand to deliver the sneakers himself, driving a truck to the Vans outlet store in Anderson, Calif., which is the brand’s closest location to the wildfires. Van Doren, VP, took to social media to share a look at the charitable event.

In all, more than 2,500 sneakers and 3,000 T-shirts and hats were available to the victims, many in need of clothing after losing everything to the fires. Everyone that showed up was able to pick out one pair of shoes in a variety of style options and a shirt and hat to go along with them, available in adult and kids sizing just in time for the back-to-school season.

Speaking to local ABC news affiliate KRCR, Van Doren explained the brands philosophy and generous spirit. “I think people have to have heart, and one thing Vans is, is a family company, and we have heart. We have stores in the area, and the people around here are a part of our family. So when disasters happen, we want to come out and show our appreciation to the community.”