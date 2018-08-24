Mickey Mouse Turns 90! Vault by Vans and Disney Celebrate With New Artist-Led Collection

Vault by Vans and Disney have partnered again, this time to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary. The duo tapped four different artists — John Van Hamersveld, Mister Cartoon, Geoff McFetridge and Taka Hayashi — to create a capsule collection featuring Vans’ sneakers along with coordinated tees which pay homage to the renowned mouse.

The Vans Sk8-Hi LX serves as the key silhouette for the various shoe renditions, which include a blue, grey, white and even denim-based style.

Vault by Vans x Disney 90th Anniversary Collaboration CREDIT: Aimerito Photography

Machado, a Mexican-American artist also known as Mister Cartoon, brings the classic black, white and grey colorway to the assortment. The tattoo artist — who is known for his detailed hand-rendered style of fine line tattooing which uses diluted black ink to create shadows and depth — developed a vintage illustration featuring Mickey in a retro car.

Hayashi’s iteration employed a denim fabrication throughout the shoe, which features patches and embroidery along the upper. Mickey is depicted as a hot air balloon in his inventive take on the mouse.

Vault by Vans x Disney 90th Anniversary Collaboration CREDIT: Aimerito Photography

Harmersveld brings a vibrant palette to the mix. His colorful design features oversized Mickey graphics in a sky blue, red and yellow combination with a solid, royal blue tongue.

Vault by Vans x Disney 90th Anniversary Collaboration CREDIT: Aimerito Photography

Finally, Canadian animator McFetridge adds an all-over print to the line-up. Using a white canvas base, the artist overlaid a repeat Mickey pattern which highlights the cartoon’s iconic colors — black, red and yellow.

The Disney x Vans collaboration launches on August 25 globally at select Vault by Vans accounts and retails from $78 to $100.

Want more?

Art and Sole: 5 Best Women’s Graffiti Shoes to Shop For Now

The Best Sneakers at New York Fashion Week Men’s: Deconstruction, Tie-Dye and More

Cult Gaia Debuts Dramatic Architectural Heels in New Net-a-Porter Collab