Vans Has New Sneakers Coming Built to Withstand All Weather Conditions

With the seasons changing, Vans has delivered an eye-catching collection of sneakers built to withstand all weather conditions.

Out now for men and women is its All Weather MTE lineup, which features reworked takes of the Sk8-Mid Reissue Ghillie and Sk8-Hi silhouettes. The collection also features an all-conditions version of the Vans UltraRange Hi DX ZPR. The looks feature Vans’ MTE 360 tech, which the brand said is “a construction for improving heat retention and moisture management around the toes.”

Vans Sk8-Hi Platform MTE CREDIT: Vans

Vans Sk8-Hi MTE CREDIT: Vans

Also, the styles are equipped with premium weather-resistant upper materials, linings made to keep your feet warm and a heat retention layer between the insole and outsole. Further bolstering the weather-ready story, the sneakers feature a lug outsole pattern built for enhanced traction inspired by snowboots.

However, even with the introduction of functional elements, aesthetics aren’t sacrificed — the classic kicks from the skate brand still look great.

For men, Vans is offering the Sk8-Mid Reissue Ghillie MTE and the Sk8-Hi MTE. And the SK8-Hi MTE and Sk8-Hi Platform MTE are available for women. The All Weather MTE sneakers range from $90 to $130 and are available via Vans.com.

Also, Vans has All Weather MTE kicks (Sk8-Mid, Sk8-Hi, Sk8-Hi Zip) in toddler and kids’ sizes out now, which start at $40.

Vans Sk8-Mid Reissue Ghillie MTE CREDIT: Vans

Another Vans Sk8-Hi MTE colorway. CREDIT: Vans

