Avia & Vanessa Hudgens Are Collaborating on Fashion-Forward Activewear for Millennials

Vanessa Hudgens is joining fellow Disney alums Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande in the sneaker game.

Like Grande (who has a Reebok deal) and Lovato (who works with Fabletics), 29-year-old Hudgens has signed a multiyear partnership with the Avia sportswear brand, to collaborate on a special collection of fitness apparel and shoes. The line is slated to hit stores for spring ’19.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Avia, a brand that has always been known for its fashionable activewear and innovative technology,” Hudgens said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working on my first-ever apparel collection with an incredible active brand and can’t wait to share my new line with all of my fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.”

According to Avia’s parent company, Sequential Brands Group, the new collection will cater to the millennial customer by incorporating edgy prints, bold colors and fashion-forward silhouettes into activewear items such as leggings, tanks and jackets, as well as sneakers and accessories. It will be available in department, specialty and sporting goods stores in the U.S. and internationally.

Eddie Esses, president of Sequential’s Active division, said that Hudgens’ down-to-earth approach to staying active is a good fit for the Avia brand. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that the actress, singer and “Queen of Coachella” has a devoted fanbase.

“We believe her tremendous star power and powerful social media presence will not only strengthen our relationships with existing customers but help us attract new customers as well,” Esses said in a statement.

While this is her first time designing a fitness collection, Hudgens is a veteran fashion ambassador. She has appeared in ad campaigns for Candie’s, Bongo and the Red by Marc Ecko line.