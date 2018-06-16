Usain Bolt’s 2012 Olympics Shoes Stolen in England

Usain Bolt celebrates after winning a gold medal in the Men's 200 race at the 2012 Olympics in London.

A pair of running spikes worn by Usain Bolt at the 2012 Olympics were stolen from a home in Derbyshire, England.

The shoes were a pair of red, white and blue Puma Evosprints signed by the Jamaican superstar. Bolt wore the shoes during a 100m heat at the Games and went on to claim the Olympic title in that category. In addition to winning the 100m in London, he also won gold medals in the 200m and the 4x100m relay.

The victim, who did not wish to be named, told police that the spikes were part of a collection and could not be replaced.

“The spikes are part of an extensive collection that I have built up over the last 10 years,” the victim said. “There are only four or five pairs of spikes that have been signed from the London 2012 Olympics; they are absolutely irreplaceable.”

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the burglary, but the shoes have not been recovered.

Meanwhile, Bolt retired from professional running following the 2017 World Championships, also held in London.

Despite retiring, Bolt continues to be among the highest paid sports stars in the world, due in large part to his Puma endorsement deal. The former sprinter earned $31 million in the past year, according to a recent Forbes report, making him the 45th highest earning athlete on the globe.

Want more?

President Donald Trump Pulls Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt Into National Anthem Debate

Yeezys Are Being Stolen Right off of People’s Feet in New York

Puma and Coogi Team Up to Deliver ’90s Throwback Looks for Summer