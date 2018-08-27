How Much Money the US Open Tennis Winners Make Will Blow Your Mind

It’s the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open — and what better way to mark a monumental year for the championships than with a prize pot that’s guaranteed to be the biggest in its history?

According to the United States Tennis Association, each winner of the men’s and women’s brackets will earn $3.8 million — a $100,000 increase from last year. In total, the bounty will reach a record $53 million (or about 5 percent more than the 2017 offering of $50.4 million), with the USTA improving payouts for the initial three rounds to distribute more earnings to majority of the players.

Breaking down the numbers, men’s and women’s singles players will take home $54,000 for playing in the main draw. A second round match nets each $93,000 while competing in the round of 32 brings in $156,000.

Players who advance to the fourth round get $266,000; quarterfinalists gain $475,000; and semifinalists make $925,000. Upon reaching the finals, runners-up will snap up a whopping $1,850,000. (That’s $25,000 more than last year.)

For doubles, champion teams will earn $700,000, with runners-up raking in half that figure. Semifinalists and quarterfinalists collect $166,400 and $85,275, respectively. At the round of 16, players get $46,500; round of 32 at $27,875; and round of 64 at $16,500. Additionally, the qualifying tournament awards more than $3 million in prize money for the first time.

All in all, the winnings at the U.S. Open has increased by 57 percent since 2013. It’s the richest tournament in tennis history and also the first to offer equal prize money to male and female athletes starting in 1973.

The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9.

