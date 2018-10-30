The University of Oregon Got Air Jordan 11 Cleats Designed Exclusively for the Football Team

Oregon Ducks get ready for the opening kickoff during the NCAA football game in September 2018.

This Saturday, the University of Oregon Ducks football team will be taking on the UCLA Bruins in special edition Air Jordan 11 cleats that were made exclusively for the Ducks players This move follows news of the team’s partnership with Jordan Brand, replacing Nike as the equipment and footwear provider for the games.

The UofO officially announced its partnership on Twitter, showcasing what the players will be sporting on the field, which includes two exclusive pairs of Air Jordan 11 cleats in both high and low cuts. The kicks boast a black-based mesh upper featuring the model’s patent leather with green ducks flying across the lateral sides. Both the university’s O and Jordan Brand’s Jumpman logo are seen at the heel.

Stick out my tongue so everyone can see that logo. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/568KrhLN5J — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 29, 2018

The Ducks join a list of collegiate teams that will be outfitted by Jordan Brand this season, including North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Oklahoma. This latest signing is especially significant for legendary Jordan Brand designer Tinker Hatfield, a University of Oregon alumnus and a track and field star, who has given plenty of Air Jordan classics the green and yellow treatment through the years.

Both the Air Jordan 11 cleats are exclusive to the team, but fans looking to show their support ahead of the upcoming game can do so with this special-edition Oregon Ducks x Jordan Brand jersey.

