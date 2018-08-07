University of North Carolina Suspends 13 Football Players For Selling Their Air Jordans

A number of University of North Carolina football players will be starting out the new season this fall on the wrong foot. 13 Tarheels were just suspended after being caught selling their team-issued exclusive Air Jordan sneakers.

It is not known what specific sneaker or sneakers were sold by the players involved, but speculation across the internet has the recent Air Jordan 3 that the team showed off in January as a prime candidate.

The university is sponsored by Jordan Brand, who often supplies the team with player exclusive sneakers and other gear, but being amateur athletes, they are not permitted to resell the equipment under NCAA rules. The temptation for players to resell their sneakers is understandably strong, however, as the rare Air Jordans for schools like UNC, Michigan and Oregon can fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market.

UNC self-reported the violation to the NCAA in January — which also hints that the shoes sold were their new Air Jordan 3 that debuted the same month — and the punishment was just handed down.

According to a report by ESPN, the 13 players were each suspended at least one game for the upcoming season. Starting quarterback Chazz Surrat, defensive end Malik Carney, offensive lineman Brian Anderson, linebacker Malik Robinsonwide, receiver Beau Corrales, defensive ends Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker were each suspended four games. Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will miss two games. Quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one. Because some players share the same position, the NCAA allowed the team to stagger certain suspensions during different games.