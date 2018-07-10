Under Armour Is About to Have a Sample Sale With Big Bargains

If you’re a fan of both Under Armour and sales, you’re in luck.

For three days, the Baltimore-based athletic brand is having a sample sale in its own backyard. Hosted by Under Armour’s Summer League interns, its annual Hometown Sample Sale will be set up as a pop-up shop and offer footwear, apparel and accessories at a discount.

The brand confirmed in an email to FN that all apparel and accessories will be 40 percent off the lowest ticketed price, and all footwear will come in at a $69.99 price point.

According to Under Armour, net proceeds from the event will go toward the refurbishment of recreational spaces, school facilities and community centers in Baltimore. This initiative will be done, the brand said, in collaboration with several nonprofit organizations including the Heart of America Foundation, Bon Secours Community Works and The Fund for Educational Excellence.

The sale will take place at 2701 Port Covington Drive in Baltimore. On July 20-21, it will be going on 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, and on July 22, people can shop from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.

In other Under Armour news, the brand had a busy June, releasing headphones for ambassador Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in collaboration with JBL and dropping its first-ever LGBTQ-inspired line, boasting a new iteration of the Hovr Sonic.

Want more?

Why Under Armour Won’t Be Overlooked by Runners Any Longer

Train Like The Rock With His Own Under Armour Headphones & Exclusive Music Playlist

How Under Armour’s Female Execs Lead in the Athletic Market During the #MeToo Era