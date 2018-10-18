Under Armour Adds NBA Rookies Mo Bamba and Hamidou Diallo to Its Basketball Roster

Apparently after signing NBA star Joel Embiid last week, Under Armour wasn’t done adding pro basketball players to its ambassador roster.

The athletic giant announced today that it has a pair of rookie ballers now on its squad: Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic and Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bamba, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, is a 7-foot tall center (with a 7-foot-10 wingspan) who played college basketball at the University of Texas. And Diallo, who participated in Stephen Curry’s Under Armour SC30 Select Camp in 2015, is a product of the University of Kentucky.

NBA rookie and Under Armour athlete Mo Bamba. CREDIT: Under Armour

The two stars of the hardwood started the 2018-19 regular season wearing the Under Armour Hovr Havoc Low. The sneaker style is the latest court-ready look, featuring its acclaimed energy-returning Hovr cushioning, which made its debut in February in its running shoe category. The Under Armour Hovr Havoc Low is available in multiple colorways via UA.com in men’s sizing and retails for $105.

Bamba and Diallo join a stacked roster of NBA talent that includes longtime ambassador Curry of the Golden State Warriors, newcomer Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as second-year ballers Dennis Smith Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks and Josh Jackson of the Phoenix Suns.

Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder. CREDIT: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Want more?

NBA Star Joel Embiid Signs With Under Armour and Promises His Deal Is ‘Bigger Than Basketball’

NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Signs With Puma

NBA Star Gordon Hayward Signs With Anta, Announces Release of His ‘GH’ Signature Sneaker