Why Stephen Curry’s New Under Armour Sneaker Is Better Than His Last

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is always moving and changing directions on the court. These characteristics informed the design of his latest sneaker, the Under Armour Curry 6.

According to the brand, the Golden State Warriors leader is ranked in the 95th percentile in average distance covered per game, which equates to roughly the distance of a marathon every month. And Under Armour also stated the baller changes his movement patterns more than 1,000 times per game, or a change every two seconds.

To handle the mileage he accumulates, the label added its acclaimed Hovr cushioning to the Curry 6, which was introduced through its running category in February.

“Stephen Curry runs about 2.3 miles per game, and that’s why we wanted to design a shoe that was more like a running shoe for him,” Curry 6 designer Leon Gu said in a statement. “We added full-length HOVR to provide impact absorption and energy return.”

Also, to handle his quick cuts, Under Armour equipped the shoe with a split outsole design for better court contact and traction.