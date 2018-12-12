Sign up for our newsletter today!

Why Stephen Curry’s New Under Armour Sneaker Is Better Than His Last

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Stephen Curry Under Armour Curry 6
Stephen Curry with his Under Armour Curry 6 sneaker.
CREDIT: Under Armour

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is always moving and changing directions on the court. These characteristics informed the design of his latest sneaker, the Under Armour Curry 6.

According to the brand, the Golden State Warriors leader is ranked in the 95th percentile in average distance covered per game, which equates to roughly the distance of a marathon every month. And Under Armour also stated the baller changes his movement patterns more than 1,000 times per game, or a change every two seconds.

Under Armour Curry 6
Under Armour Curry 6 “Fox Theater”
CREDIT: Under Armour

To handle the mileage he accumulates, the label added its acclaimed Hovr cushioning to the Curry 6, which was introduced through its running category in February.

“Stephen Curry runs about 2.3 miles per game, and that’s why we wanted to design a shoe that was more like a running shoe for him,” Curry 6 designer Leon Gu said in a statement. “We added full-length HOVR to provide impact absorption and energy return.”

Also, to handle his quick cuts, Under Armour equipped the shoe with a split outsole design for better court contact and traction.

The Under Armour Curry 6 will make its debut in the “Fox Theater” colorway, inspired by the Oakland, Calif.-based concert hall. The global release via UA.com, UA Brand Houses and select retailers will take place Jan. 4. The sneakers will retail for $130.

Stephen Curry Under Armour Curry 6 Fox Theater
Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 6 “Fox Theater.”
CREDIT: Under Armour
Stephen Curry Under Armour Curry 6 Fox Theater
Another look at the Under Armour Curry 6 “Fox Theater.”
CREDIT: Under Armour

Want more?

Steph Curry Gets Trolled Over Moon Landing Doubts During New Shoe Q&A

Girl Who Called Out Stephen Curry for Not Making Shoes for Girls Appears on ‘CBS This Morning’

9-Year-Old Fan Calls Out Steph Curry for Making Under Armour Shoes Only for Boys

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad