Stephen Curry’s Latest Christmas Day Shoes Are Designed by Kids

Every year, the NBA dedicates Christmas Day to showcase some of the most anticipated matchups the league has to offer while the players rock some of the best holiday-themed kicks to ever grace the hardwood floors.

This year, it’s no different for the Golden State Warriors’ All-Star point guard Stephen Curry.

For the latest Christmas iteration of the newly introduced Under Armour Curry 6, Curry taps footwear customizer Devlin Braswell, also known as Dee-Nyce, for assistance. Dee-Nyce hosts a class called FBCC (Fly Boys Couture Club) Kids that teaches young artists about the shoe design process; he recruited the students to help with the design — a white and blue colorway inspired by snow.

While it doesn’t actually snow in the San Francisco Bay Area, the children brought up the idea of traveling nearly four hours away to Lake Tahoe with their families to experience snowfall around the holidays.

The Christmas Curry 6 boasts a white knit upper surrounded by Caroline Blue accents that are seen on the HOVR cushioned midsole. The soles adorn snowflakes that are inspired by the kids’ personalities.

“Stephen is an icon in Oakland. He’s grounded in this community and we consider him one of our own. So, when he approached me to help him create a Christmas colorway for the Curry 6, I knew it had to be authentic to him and the Bay. The best way to do that was to go to the kids here who look up to him every day,” Dee-Nyce said of Curry in a statement.

The Christmas Under Armour Curry 6 released in limited quantities at a special SC30 X Oakland pop-up shop in downtown Oakland last weekend. Additional pairs are releasing on Wednesday on the UA app at 8 a.m. ET, followed by 10 a.m. ET on UA.com and at UA Brand Houses across the country. The kicks will retail for $130.

