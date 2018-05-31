New Under Armour Curry 5 Colorways Will Drop During the NBA Finals

To celebrate basketball superstar Stephen Curry’s return to the NBA Finals, Under Armour is set to deliver two new colorways of his latest signature shoe, the Curry 5.

Arriving tomorrow via Under Armour Brand Houses, SC-v5.com and at select retailers through the world are the “UA Takeover Edition_1” and “UA Takeover Edition_2” iterations of the sneaker. The looks will be available starting at 10 a.m. ET and retail for $130.

Under Armour Curry 5 "UA Takeover Edition_1" CREDIT: Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 5 "UA Takeover Edition_2" CREDIT: Under Armour

The “UA Takeover Edition_1” look is executed with a black upper boasting gold accents, and completed with a white midsole with gold speckles and a translucent gold speckled outsole. For the “UA Takeover Edition_2,” the brand made the shoe all white with gold accents on the upper. The shoe also has gold speckles in the midsole and outsole.

The hits of gold, according to Under Armour, represent the highs and the lows experienced on the journey to the NBA Playoffs, with hopes of winning a world championship.

Another look at the Under Armour Curry 5 "UA Takeover Edition_1." CREDIT: Under Armour

A look at the Under Armour Curry 5 "UA Takeover Edition_1." CREDIT: Under Armour

The 2018 NBA Finals, the fourth consecutive matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, tips off today at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The TV broadcast on ABC will start at 9 p.m. ET. For the non-TV viewer, the game will also be shown via Watch ESPN.com and the WatchESPN app.

Want more?

The Sneakers From the Three Previous Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals Matchups

How to Watch the 2018 NBA Finals

Stephen Curry’s Jersey Is the NBA’s Most Popular for the Third Straight Season