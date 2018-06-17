Under Armour Teases Superhero-Themed Cleats for Bryce Harper to Wear on Father’s Day

Bryce Harper is a big fan of custom cleats.

And the slugger is getting a fresh pair for Father’s Day, courtesy of sponsor Under Armour.

The cleats — which Under Armour teased on Twitter — have a comic book theme. The blue upper features black writing with action words like “boom” and “crash” written in all-caps. A blank space near the heel reads “____ is my hero,” allowing the wearer to fill in the blank with the person who most inspired them.

We found our first superheroes in comic strips, but we know now that the true heroes are our dads. Watch out for these special #Harper3 and #Yard cleats this #FathersDay weekend. #ShowUp pic.twitter.com/Xv8cAVfiQ7 — UA Baseball (@UABaseball) June 16, 2018

The soles of the cleats also embrace the comic book theme and are emblazoned with colorfully written action words.

“We found our first superheroes in comic strips, but we know now that the true heroes are our dads,” Under Armour wrote on Twitter of the cleats.

Harper will be wearing the Harper 3s on the field — the latest rendition of his signature shoe. Harper’s Washington Nationals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at 1 p.m. ET today in Toronto. The Nats will look to avoid a sweep after losing the first two games of the series.

Although Harper will be clad in Harper 3s, Under Armour also unveiled a comic book-inspired take on its Yard cleat. This shoe will be worn by other players sponsored by the brand today in celebration of Father’s Day.

