Can A$AP Rocky’s Under Armour Shoe Bring Back the Chunky Skate Look?

A$AP Rocky is undoubtedly one of music’s most fashionable men. But could the rapper’s new sneaker with Under Armour, which bears a striking resemblance to a beloved Osiris chunky skate shoe, make the profile popular once again? Industry experts don’t believe so.

“I think he’s awesome and has a fashion influence kids look up to, but that’s a tough thing to buy heavy into, bringing that [style of] shoe back,” Derek Curry, owner of Sneaker Politics, explained to FN. “I don’t see it going mainstream. It looks awkward to me. That bulky skate thing, I don’t know if people want that back.”

The Harlem, N.Y.-based artist’s debut model with Under Armour has been called out on social media for its resemblance to the Osiris D3 model.

While Curry’s take is based on the shoe’s appearance, The NPD Group Inc.’s senior industry adviser for sports Matt Powell’s is based on star power’s impact on trends.

“I don’t know that any celebrity really has the ability to change the course of fashion,” Powell said.

However, skate shoes are already becoming increasingly popular, as sales in the category are on the rise. According to data provided by The NPD Group Inc., from May 2017 to April 2018, skate sneakers brought in $449.4 million. That’s up from $378.5 million the year prior — a 19 percent jump. However, the market research firm noted that one brand has consistently held roughly 70 percent of the market share over the past three years: Vans.

While the A$AP Rocky sneaker may not impact the skate shoe market in any way, Powell believes Under Armour will benefit from its release.

“Certainly Under Armour needs to make this pivot to sportswear and I see this as a positive step for them,” Powell said. “This is a piece of what they need to do and I hope to see them continue to shift away from performance product and into more sportswear.”

