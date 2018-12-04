Converse and Undefeated Made a Sneaker Inspired by Varsity Letterman Jackets

Undefeated is back with another eye-catching collab, this time teaming up with Converse to reimagine an icon.

In Undefeated stores now is the store’s take on the Converse Chuck 70 Ox silhouette. To create the style, the sneaker boutique said, is inspired by varsity jackets, something it referred to as “an all-American symbol of athletic prestige.”

Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 Ox CREDIT: Undefeated

The low-cut look is designed with vintage varsity graphics, including a tiger mascot and a font reminiscent of traditional letterman jackets, done in chenille embroidery. It also boasts Undefeated branding on the tongue in script.

After its drop today, the Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 Ox will have a broader global release on Dec. 15. The sneakers retail for $120.

A look from above the Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 Ox. CREDIT: Undefeated

Undefeated CEO and CFO Peng Cheng was named to the FN 2018 Power List in October, making his debut at No. 96. During the year, Undefeated not only opened its first store in China (Hong Kong), it also opened 10 locations in Japan.

