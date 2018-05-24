Tyler, The Creator Confirms His Next Converse One Star Collection Releases Next Week

Tyler, the Creator is back with another yet another set of his popular Converse One Star “Golf le Fleur” sneakers this June.

After releasing his first One Star collection in November of 2017, the rap star’s signature colorways have shown no signs of slowing in down in regards to both new colorways hitting the market and their consistent, quick-to-sell-out popularity. This latest collection will be the fourth multi-colorway set of the shoe to drop. Following three “Pastel” versions in January and the “Mono” pack that just released in late April with five color options in simple monochromatic suede uppers, this new pack features four decidedly more colorful two-tone looks.

On Tuesday Tyler confirmed a June 1 release for the “Two-Tone” pack via his Twitter account. He then shared additional promo shots for the shoes, with himself included in the modeling.

GOLF le FLEUR* cc: CONVERSE – JUNE 1st pic.twitter.com/frwiX8Cnvz — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 23, 2018

The set includes fun, summer-ready colors in bright red and blue, purple and green, a unique pink and orange combination and softer pastel hues of aqua and lavender. This latest collection also updates the sneaker’s design with thicker shoe laces, smoother suede and a black and white flower graphic outsole (previous releases featured orange and white soles).

Tyler, the Creator’s Golf le Fleur x Converse One Star “Two-Tone” pack is expected to disappear quickly at retail just like his previous offerings, so don’t hesitate on June 1 if you’re after a pair. They release worldwide directly from Converse and at select retailers, priced at $125.