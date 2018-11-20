Tyler, the Creator to Curate This Upcoming Converse Collection

Fresh off the recently released Golf Le Fleur “Burlap” collection, Converse will call on Tyler, the Creator once again to assist the sneaker label in curating the newest Artist Series capsule.

The 27-year-old rapper will opt for familiar silhouettes of his past drops — two pairs of Chuck 70 and One Star — which will feature artwork by Tyler’s friend Wyatt Navarro and Norwegian artist Øyvind Lauvdahl, who Tyler discovered on Instagram. Reminiscent of Los Angeles street art, both Tyler and Navarro have decorated the parchment canvas upper of the Chuck 70 with distinct drawings of cartoon faces, planets, chains and writings. The graphics are complemented by orange and blue accents applied on the midsole on one of the two pairs.

The lateral view of the Converse Artist Series Chuck 70. CREDIT: Nike News

For Lauvdahl’s take on the One Star, the low-top sneaker is meant to resemble Norway’s dreary winter months with a contrasting black and cream colorway that features signature illustrations displayed throughout the entirety of the upper.

The Tyler-curated Converse Artist Series One Star. CREDIT: Nike News

The lateral view of the Converse Artist Series One Star. CREDIT: Nike News

A rainbow-colored Chuck 70 will combine the artwork of the creators as the final offering to the collection that boasts a split design to demonstrate both of their creative outlooks.

The Tyler-curated Converse Artist Series Chuck 70. CREDIT: Nike News

Look out for the Tyler-curated Artist Series collection to drop exclusively at Footlocker.com and at select Foot Locker locations on Nov. 26. Retail pricing for all three pairs has yet to be announced by Tyler or the brand.

