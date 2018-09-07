President Trump Questions Nike on Twitter for Colin Kaepernick Commercial

A billboard in San Francisco of the Nike ad with Colin Kaepernick.

After Nike debuted an ad with ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick on Monday, President Donald Trump responded by stating it was a message that shouldn’t be sent. And today — after the Swoosh ran a film starring the polarizing athlete during the NFL regular season opener last night — the president had more to say.

“What was Nike thinking?” Trump wrote early this morning on Twitter.

What was Nike thinking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018

The latest reply came hours after the video aired during the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons. While this was the first time it ran on TV, the spot made its debut on social media on Wednesday.

The video, part of Nike’s “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign, boasts several young athletes in action, with Kaepernick narrating. In the clip, the former pro quarterback spoke about the importance of dreaming big.

“If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what they think you can do, good. Stay that way. Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult. It’s a compliment,” Kaepernick said at the start of the 2-minute clip that showed several young athletes in action.

And at the video’s end, walking through a city, Kaepernick stated, “So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough.”

Star athletes also appeared in the video including tennis superstar Serena Williams, basketball icon LeBron James and one-handed rookie football player Shaquem Griffin.

Kaepernick, a former member of the San Francisco 49ers who led the team to a Super Bowl, hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season.

