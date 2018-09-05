Trump Responds to Nike’s Ad With Ex-NFL Star Colin Kaepernick

It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to weigh in on Nike’s decision to include ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick in its “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign.

Trump spoke with The Daily Caller yesterday about the ad, which debuted Monday, and denounced the message the Swoosh is sending by teaming with the former San Francisco 49er.

“I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it,” he said. “But I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”

The president also stated that the brand — which he pointed out pays “a lot of rent” to him for its 57th Street store in New York City — is entitled to make its own decisions, even if he disagrees with them.

“As much as I disagree with the Colin Kaepernick endorsement, in another way — I mean, I wouldn’t have done it,” Trump told The Daily Caller. “In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.”

And today Trump took to Twitter to send another shot at Nike. In the tweet, he also claimed the NFL was “hard to watch” because of protests during the national anthem.

“Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!” Trump wrote.

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Want more?

How Sneaker Retailers Are Reacting to Nike’s Ad With Ex-NFL Star Colin Kaepernick

Celebs Have a Lot to Say About Controversial Ex-NFL Star Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad

Like It or Not: Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ‘Just Do It’ Campaign Should Not Have Surprised Anyone