Travis Scott’s Next Nike Collab Will Be Released This Week

Travis Scott’s anticipated new album “Astroworld” is here. And on Friday, his fans can look forward to the release of yet another Scott sneaker hit: the second colorway of his Nike Air Force 1 collab.

After first being spotted in May, the “Sail” version of his unique Air Force 1 is hitting the market just in time to celebrate his latest music offering, which has been basking in rave reviews from fans and the hip-hop media world.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sail" CREDIT: Nike

The rapper’s edition of the iconic Nike silhouette was first released in November 2017 a part of the AF-100 Collection, a set of special edition Air Force 1s that celebrated its 35th anniversary.

Scott’s design debuted in white canvas, notable for its accompanying set of interchangeable velcro-applied Swooshes in metallic, iridescent, and printed treatments. The distinct collaboration also featured removable tongue patches as well as iced-out lace deubrés, a Nike term for ornamental shoelace tags, modeled after his grill.

Detail of "grills" on Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1.

The shoe’s second iteration features the same canvas construction with all the same accoutrements, and even the colorway is not so different from the first. Instead of bright white this time, the new release opts for an off-white that Nike calls “Sail.” The end result is a subtle variation on the first version.

Despite the slight design difference, you can expect the limited quantities available of the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sail” to go just as quickly as the initial drop in November and as his Air Jordan 4 collab from this year. In other words, don’t hesitate for a second when they drop August 10 at 10 a.m. EDT ($150) on the Nike SNKRS app.