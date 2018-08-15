Travis Scott Teases a New Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Travis Scott seems to be at the top of both the hip-hop and sneaker worlds this summer, as his new album “Astroworld” is topping the charts and his Nike collaborations are dominating the footwear media headlines. Now it looks like his fans may have another sneaker to start getting hyped about.

Hot on the heels of the release of his latest Air Force 1 Low in “Sail” last week, yesterday the rapper teased a look at a never-before-seen colorway of the same silhouette on his Instagram stories. Head to his account for the video footage or check them out via a couple of screenshots here.

Travis Scott's new Air Force 1 shared on his Instagram stories. CREDIT: Travis Scott

Another view of Travis Scott's new Air Force 1. CREDIT: Travis Scott

The new colorway and construction seems to be inspired by the Louis Vuitton luggage seen in the background of the video, as the Air Force 1 features a brown leather upper with multicolor accents. Like his Air Jordan 4 and previous Air Force 1 designs, Scott’s “Cactus Jack” logo is once again featured on the shoe, found on the heel tab.

There is no word yet if this new colorway will release to the public, or remain a custom version just for Scott himself.

In other news from Scott’s Instagram, he’s apparently giving away $100K to his fans who drop a comment on a recent post, so head over to his page if you’re feeling lucky.