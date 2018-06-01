Travis Scott’s ‘Cactus Jack’ Jordan 4 Gets a Release Date

Rap star Travis Scott grabbed the attention of sneaker fanatics everywhere when images of his first-ever Air Jordan 4 collab leaked online, even though there was no info relating to its release. But today, Jordan Brand confirmed it is coming out, and provided a date it will be available.

The Air Jordan 4 “Travis Scott” will hit stores on June 9.

A look at the Air Jordan 4 "Travis Scott." CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker, which Nike said is a nod to his Houston roots, is executed with a smooth suede upper in a university blue, black, bleu carolina and noir color palette. The colorway, according to the brand, is inspired by his favorite pro football team as a kid. (Although Nike did not confirm its name, it’s likely to be the Houston Oilers, which relocated to Tennessee and was renamed the Titans in 1997.)

The heels of the Air Jordan 4 "Travis Scott." CREDIT: Nike

A look form above the Air Jordan 4 "Travis Scott." CREDIT: Nike

Other details on the shoe relating to the artist include “Cactus Jack” branding on the left heel and right insole (for his record label of the same name), and a reverse “Travis Scott” tag on the left tongue (a nod to original Air Jordan 4 details).

