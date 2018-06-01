Check Out the New FN!

Travis Scott’s ‘Cactus Jack’ Jordan 4 Gets a Release Date

By Peter Verry
Air Jordan 4 Travis Scott
Air Jordan 4 "Travis Scott"
CREDIT: Nike

Rap star Travis Scott grabbed the attention of sneaker fanatics everywhere when images of his first-ever Air Jordan 4 collab leaked online, even though there was no info relating to its release. But today, Jordan Brand confirmed it is coming out, and provided a date it will be available.

The Air Jordan 4 “Travis Scott” will hit stores on June 9.

Air Jordan 4 Travis Scott
A look at the Air Jordan 4 "Travis Scott."
CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker, which Nike said is a nod to his Houston roots, is executed with a smooth suede upper in a university blue, black, bleu carolina and noir color palette. The colorway, according to the brand, is inspired by his favorite pro football team as a kid. (Although Nike did not confirm its name, it’s likely to be the Houston Oilers, which relocated to Tennessee and was renamed the Titans in 1997.)

Air Jordan 4 Travis Scott
The heels of the Air Jordan 4 "Travis Scott."
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 4 Travis Scott
A look form above the Air Jordan 4 "Travis Scott."
CREDIT: Nike

Other details on the shoe relating to the artist include “Cactus Jack” branding on the left heel and right insole (for his record label of the same name), and a reverse “Travis Scott” tag on the left tongue (a nod to original Air Jordan 4 details).

