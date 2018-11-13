Travis Scott Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pair of His Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Ellen DeGeneres often gives out gifts on her TV show. But the tables turned when Travis Scott was a guest on “Ellen” Monday.

The rapper, who performed his hit “Sicko Mode” on the program (sans Drake), gave DeGeneres a pair of his Nike Air Force 1 Lows during his sit down with the famed host. The coveted sneakers, which were part of the brand’s AF-100 collection, dropped in November 2017.

“Everybody back stage is so jealous right now,” DeGeneres said when Scott handed her the sneaker box.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sail” boasts a canvas upper, gum sole and interchangeable Swoosh branding.

In other Scott-related news, another stellar collab from the rapper with Jordan Brand is coming, but sneaker fans will have to wait a while to pick up a pair. According to Twitter account @py_rates, his next shoe with the label on the Air Jordan 1 is slated to drop April 2019.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG is executed in a sail, dark mocha, university red and black colorway. The most notable characteristic of the collaboration is the reversed Swoosh branding on the lateral side of the upper in black.

*LEAK ALERT*: @Jumpman23 x @trvisXX will be releasing another shoe together next year.

This time the duo have choosen to work on an Air Jordan 1.

In the last few weeks we have seen @trvisXX tease the AJ1 in question on instagram.

Please RT & Follow for more info#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/C6mXv30qEU — py_rates (@py_rates) October 30, 2018

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Pretty Pedi in Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tour Sandals

Stormi Hits the Pumpkin Patch With Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott in Pint-Sized Retro Jordan 3s

Kylie Jenner Keeps It Casual in Travis Scott Merch and Chunky Sneakers