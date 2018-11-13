Travis Scott Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pair of His Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Ellen DeGeneres often gives out gifts on her TV show. But the tables turned when Travis Scott was a guest on “Ellen” Monday.
The rapper, who performed his hit “Sicko Mode” on the program (sans Drake), gave DeGeneres a pair of his Nike Air Force 1 Lows during his sit down with the famed host. The coveted sneakers, which were part of the brand’s AF-100 collection, dropped in November 2017.
“Everybody back stage is so jealous right now,” DeGeneres said when Scott handed her the sneaker box.
The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sail” boasts a canvas upper, gum sole and interchangeable Swoosh branding.
In other Scott-related news, another stellar collab from the rapper with Jordan Brand is coming, but sneaker fans will have to wait a while to pick up a pair. According to Twitter account @py_rates, his next shoe with the label on the Air Jordan 1 is slated to drop April 2019.
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG is executed in a sail, dark mocha, university red and black colorway. The most notable characteristic of the collaboration is the reversed Swoosh branding on the lateral side of the upper in black.
Want more?
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Pretty Pedi in Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tour Sandals
Stormi Hits the Pumpkin Patch With Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott in Pint-Sized Retro Jordan 3s
Kylie Jenner Keeps It Casual in Travis Scott Merch and Chunky Sneakers