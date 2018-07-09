Motocross Legend Travis Pastrana Lands 3 Death-Defying Evel Knievel Stunts

Travis Pastrana is an extreme-sports legend, and yesterday, he performed the feats of another daredevil icon in Las Vegas — the late, great Evel Knievel.

During the “Evel Live” event shown on the History Channel, Pastrana — the third-most-decorated X Games athlete, with 17 medals — broke some of Knievel’s records by knocking out jumps on a motorcycle that were either completed or attempted by the celebrated stuntman. Pastrana’s three jumps included 143 feet over 52 cars, 192 feet over 16 buses and 149 feet over the fountain at Caesars Palace.

Travis Pastrana in Evel Kenevil's signature red, white and blue outfit in Las Vegas. CREDIT: AP Photo/John Locher

For the event, Pastrana was dressed in Knievel’s signature red, white and blue, wearing a leather jacket, pants, gloves and helmet. The outfit was completed with a pair of stark white boots with zipper closure, ankle strap and black outsole.

Although no longer with DC Shoes, Pastrana was at one time an ambassador for premier skate brand and had several iterations of its sneakers bearing his name.

Travis Pastrana, to break three Evel Kenevil world records, jumping over the fountain at Caesars Palace. CREDIT: AP Photo/John Locher

Travis Pastrana jumping 143 feet over 52 cars in Las Vegas. CREDIT: AP Photo/John Locher

To break Evel Kenevil's records, Travis Pastrana jumped 192 feet over 16 buses on a motorcycle. CREDIT: Damairs Carter/MediaPunch/IPX

