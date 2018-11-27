NFL Star Todd Gurley and Pizza Hut Team Up for Custom Nike Cleats That Promote Childhood Literacy

For one week each season, NFL stars wear custom cleats as part of the league’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative to promote a charity of their choice. And this year, Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley is teaming up with Pizza Hut on a pro-childhood reading look.

Gurley’s Nike cleats during his Dec. 16 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles is “The Magician’s Hat,” written by another NFL star, Malcolm Mitchell. The red, white and blue cleats will also feature the logo of Pizza Hut’s nonprofit First Book, which aims to create equal access to quality education for children in need.

Todd Gurley x Pizza Huy My Cause My Cleats custom Nikes. CREDIT: Pizza Hut

“In our first year as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, we have a powerful opportunity to work with the league, its teams and players to do even more to support childhood literacy — a cause Pizza Hut has championed for more than three decades,” Pizza Hut U.S. chief brand officer Marianne Radley said in a statement.

Radley continued, “[Gurley’s] passion for literacy will not only inspire young readers but will also help drive awareness for this critical social issue we’re hoping to improve.”

Pizza Hut also announced it is extending its relationship with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who has worked with Book It! this year, the food chain’s program that encourages kids to read. Lockett and the Seahawks, according to Pizza Hut, will host a special reading event in Seattle to inspire young local readers.

The company said it will also offer the First Book Bundle in participating stores that will support childhood literacy starting today and ending Dec. 31. Each purchase of the two large three-topping pizzas and breadsticks combo will include a $1 donation.

