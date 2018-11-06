Timberland Has a New 6-Inch Boot That’s Made With Recycled Plastic

Timberland is out to prove that it’s possible to look cool while going green.

Borrowing aesthetics from its beloved 6-inch boot is the Courma Guy, a fall ’19 lifestyle look for men. And while the model is easy on the eyes, it’s also in line with the outdoor industry’s sustainability values, coming equipped with proprietary eco-friendly components.

And because of Timberland’s ability to pair visual appeal with environmental consciousness, FN has selected the Courma Guy for Shoe of the Week.

To withstand whatever elements Mother Nature throws at them, the silhouette boasts a Timber-Dry waterproof membrane, which is made with recycled plastic.

Timberland Courma Guy CREDIT: George Chinsee

Keeping looks in mind, Timberland executed the upper with a leather that’s soft to the touch and sourced from a silver-rated tannery. And although it bears a striking resemblance to the 6-inch, the Courma Guy does have its differences. Aside from its added heel tab, the boot is built on a slimmer last and given a thicker midsole.

Functionality is not sacrificed either. Timberland equipped the model with a lightweight and comfortable EVA midsole and a durable rubber outsole with a redesigned lug pattern made for improved traction.

