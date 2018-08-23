Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to Face Off in $9M Match

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods at the Masters Tournament in May.

Let the betting begin.

After talk of a possible 1-on-1 golf match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the two have set a date for a winner-take-all match with a $9 million payoff: Friday, Nov. 23.

The match will be held at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas — and Woods, who has played some of his best golf in the past decade in recent months, has reason to feel good about his odds. The longtime Nike athlete has the edge on Golfodds.com, which has placed him at a -180 to Mickelson’s +150.

Confirming the match on Twitter with a promotional image, Woods wrote simply, “It’s on,” beginning a back and forth with his foe.

Mickelson replied, “I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make.”

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

The match will be shown on pay-per-view and distributed through Turner’s B/R Live, with pre-match coverage to air on HBO Sports. The pair will be miked up during the match, allowing fans an inside look into the interactions between the rivals. The goal is to create an interactive experience for fans, in addition to the multimillion dollar potential payoff for the athletes.

Both now in their 40s, Mickelson and Woods have been longtime rivals on the course but have become friendlier in recent years and will compete as teammates at the Ryder Cup in September.

