Tiger Woods in Contention at British Open After Stellar Saturday Performance

Tiger Woods is back with a bang.

At the British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, today, the golfer proved that he’s still got life left in him with one of his best performances in the past decade — putting himself in position to pick up his first major victory since 2008.

After starting the day six shots back of 54-hole co-leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner, Woods lived up to his ranking as a No. 1 on the PGA Tour in third-round scoring, pulling out his best round of golf in the past several years.

Woods finished Saturday with a six-birdie, one-bogey 66 in the tournament’s third round, coming up with an impressive 66 for the first time since the 2011 Masters.

After personal problems and fitness issued have slowed Woods’ career, the 42-year-old has a chance at adding a 15th major win, and he could end at five under par overall.

Woods — who has worked with Nike for years — generated excitement around a potential comeback during this year’s Masters, with The Swoosh releasing a commercial, “Welcome Back,” celebrating the star’s success at the tournament over the years.

While Woods came up short at the Masters, he still has a shot at nabbing another major victory at the British Open.

The athlete will look to unseat last year’s British Open winner, Jordan Spieth. An Under Armour-sponsored golfer, the 24-year-old Spieth is almost two decades younger than Woods and has already picked up three major wins of his own.

