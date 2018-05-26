Exclusive: The Rock Gets His Own Signature Sneaker From Under Armour

Since teaming up in 2016, Under Armour has made several colorways of its existing Delta training sneaker for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But now, the workout-obsessed actor has his own signature shoe.

Arriving in limited quantities Monday via UA.com is the Under Armour Project Rock 1. A broader launch of the sneaker will follow in June. (The debut colorway is red, white and blue, inspired by past and present members of the U.S. military.)

Under Armour Project Rock 1 CREDIT: Under Armour

“Everything here starts with Dwayne. He was involved with everything from the beginning through wear testing and refinement. That really helped us find the best solution and the best performance for him specifically,” Justin Howe, Under Armour’s VP and creative director of footwear design, told FN.

Under Armour executed the Project Rock 1 with knit bootie construction for a comfortable and locked-in feel, a synthetic overlay for lateral support and forefoot webbing for a snug fit. The sneaker also boasts a Micro G midsole for responsive cushioning, a knobbed outsole for grip and curability, and a TPU heel counter for stability.

The Under Armour Project Rock 1 traction pattern. CREDIT: Under Armour

“We’ve got a combination of ingredients in this shoe that’s a really exciting collision,” Howe said. “It was obsessed over in a way that was built for Dwayne’s specs as the hardest worker in the room, which means everything is extra reinforced and extra strong.”

And like the Delta before, the Project Rock 1 also boast a high-cut upper.

“Coming off of the Project Rock Delta, that high-cut stability was really important for someone of his stature and size, as well as the weight he’s lifting,” Howe explained. “Any more security we can get around the ankle is kind of like a safety blanket. It also tells you when you’ve exceeded a certain angle, and the shoe gives you support even at those extremes.”

The collar of the Under Armour Project Rock 1. CREDIT: Under Armour

Although Johnson was a fan of the Delta, for his first signature sneaker, the action movie star had a list of demands.

“Some of his requests were around the stability for the foot under weight, the traction, the streamlined look, the no-nonsense build of the shoe and absolute durability,” Howe said. “This shoe is built with an intense amount of durability and strength, but with an enormous amount of simplicity and sleekness.”

With the Project Rock 1, Howe said, Under Armour came up with its most well-rounded training sneaker yet.

“This is one of our pinnacle versatile shoes, with an ability to provide more stability in the heel and midfoot for heavy weightlifting,” Howe said. “And even if you’re not throwing around those weights, you’re not putting that much force on the shoe, it’s is going to perform beautifully for you.”

The Under Armour Project Rock 1 will retail for $120.

Under Armour Project Rock 1's forefoot webbing. CREDIT: Under Armour

