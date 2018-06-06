The Rock’s Latest Under Armour Shoe Sold Out in 30 Minutes

Almost as fast as a blow from his signature Rock Bottom finishing move back in his wrestling days, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new Under Armour signature sneaker disappeared upon its launch on May 28.

The former pro wrestler and current movie star and fitness buff proved how much his celebrity power can sell sneakers, as his Project Rock 1 sold out in a mere 30 minutes after being released through both Under Armour’s website and its retail locations across the country — according to a report by MarketWatch. The good news is, anyone who missed out on a pair will soon have another chance at the hotter-than-hot training shoe. A wider release of the Project Rock 1 is coming on June 28.

Under Armour Project Rock 1 CREDIT: Under Armour

Although Johnson’s influence is strong, the debut version of his signature trainer also sold out quickly due in part to the limited quantities available. The shoe was launched in a special red, white and blue colorway during Memorial Day weekend in honor of the nation’s service personnel. When the shoe returns this month in a more widely available release, it may not sell out in 30 minutes, but you can bet it will secure a place as one of Under Armour’s best-selling models of the year.

After Under Armour and Johnson began their partnership in 2016, the Project Rock 1 is his first official signature shoe with the brand. In 2017 a signature version of the UA Delta trainer was released and also sold out quickly upon its launch before the brand restocked it, as well. This seems to be a buzz-creating and sale-producing formula that works for the Baltimore-based sportswear brand, which has successfully positioned Johnson as its most valuable endorser alongside Steph Curry.