The Rock Has More Under Armour Sneakers Coming Tomorrow

By Peter Verry
The Rock
CREDIT: Under Armour

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s debut signature sneaker with Under Armour, the Project Rock 1, sold out within 30 minutes of its release in May. And fans of the workout-obsessed celeb should expect something similar when two new colorways of the stylish training kicks, part of the “All Day Hustle” pack, drop tomorrow.

Featured in the drop is a predominantly black look with hits of white, and a mostly white iteration with black accents. According to Under Armour, the black shoe represents “night hustle” and the white is a nod to “day hustle,” which are representative of the actor’s “never-ending get-after it attitude that inspires millions every day.”

Under Armour Project Rock 1 All Day Hustle
The two Under Armour Project Rock 1 looks from the “All Day Hustle” pack.
CREDIT: Under Armour

The Project Rock 1 was designed to handle a variety of workout styles, ready for the high-intensity interval-training fan as well as someone engaged in heavy lifting.

“He wholeheartedly wanted the Project Rock 1 to be the most innovative, durable and supportive training shoe on the market so that his fans would never have to think twice when it comes to choosing a training shoe that can keep up in the gym,” Lauren Jones, Under Armour’s senior product line manager for training footwear, said in a statement.

The Project Rock 1 is equipped with a breathable and flexible knit upper, the brand’s acclaimed Micro G cushioning tech, a stable TPU heel puck for power transfer and energy return during heavy lifting, a wide toe box and a knobbed outsole.

The two new Project Rock 1 colorways will be sold at Under Armour brand houses, select retailers and UA.com.

Aside from the sneakers, the “All Day Hustle” collection boasts apparel including T-shirts, sweats, shorts, sports bras and more featuring Under Armour’s sweat-wicking HeatGear technology.

Under Armour Project Rock 1 All Day Hustle
The predominantly white iteration of the Under Armour Project Rock 1.
CREDIT: Under Armour
Under Armour Project Rock 1 All Day Hustle
A look from above the white Under Armour Project Rock 1.
CREDIT: Under Armour
Under Armour Project Rock 1 All Day Hustle
The predominantly black iteration of the Under Armour Project Rock 1.
CREDIT: Under Arnour
Under Armour Project Rock 1 All Day Hustle
A look from above the black Under Armour Project Rock 1.
CREDIT: Under Armour

