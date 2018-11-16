The North Face Is Now Selling the Outdoor Lifestyle in Brooklyn, NY

Although it’s rooted in the outdoors, The North Face is also popular on the city streets. And now a trendy New York neighborhood will have direct access to its latest and greatest footwear and apparel.

Open as of today is The North Face Prototype, the brand’s lifestyle-focused retail space in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y. The store will stock its pinnacle lifestyle product, some of its most well-known pieces, collabs and limited-edition drops.

The facade of the The North Face Prototype store in Brooklyn, N.Y. CREDIT: The North Face

“At The North Face, we think of exploration as a state of mind. Whether you are a mountaineer or a musician, we are all connected through our shared sense of curiosity,” Tim Bantle, GM and VP of lifestyle brands, said in a statement. “Through the new Prototype retail concept, we have an incredible opportunity to celebrate this mindset and create a cultural hub for our brand and unlock new experiences for explorers in New York City.”

Aside from footwear and apparel, the store will also host events with art, music, speakers and more. The first is tomorrow, a block party 2-8 p.m. ET with a performance by Brooklyn-based rapper Topaz Jones.

In conjunction with the store opening, the label debuted a new Instagram account, @thenorthface_city.

The North Face Prototype is located at 134 N. Sixth St.

Inside The North Face Prototype store. CREDIT: The North Face

Product inside The North Face Prototype store. CREDIT: The North Face

What’s inside The North Face Prototype store. CREDIT: The North Face

