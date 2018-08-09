After Being Unveiled in January, the Air Jordan 3 Flyknit Is Finally Releasing

After months of anticipation, the Air Jordan 3 Flyknit is finally almost here.

Originally unveiled by Jordan Brand all the way back in January and first scheduled to be released on March 18, the woven construction of the iconic sneaker is now ready to drop on August 15.

Air Jordan 3 Flyknit CREDIT: Nike

The modified edition of the beloved third Air Jordan model takes advantage of today’s technologies, while still remaining true and paying homage to the original silhouette first made famous by Michael Jordan in 1988. The high-tech upper features a fully woven textile construction in Nike’s Flyknit material, complete with the shoe’s signature elephant print textured into its usual places at the toe and heel. The Jordan 3’s classic plastic lace eyelets also remain, as well as the large heel tab with Jumpman branding. A leather inner lining and waxed laces add premium touches. The modernized upper sits atop the model’s traditional sole, resulting in a seamless combination of new and old.

Heel view of Air Jordan 3 Flyknit. CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker debuts in a “Triple Black” colorway, featuring a glossy midsole that contrasts with the natural matte finish of the Flyknit upper. The only part of the shoe that isn’t black is the outsole, which gets a special treatment of its own. In a semi-translucent light green hue, the rubber also glows in the dark for some added flair when the lights go out.

Glow-in-the-dark sole of Air Jordan 3 Flyknit. CREDIT: Nike

Retailing for $200, the Air Jordan 3 Flyknit “Triple Black” is available Wednesday via the Nike SNKRS app (10 a.m. EDT) and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

The new sneaker is the second Air Jordan model to receive a Flyknit makeover, after the Air Jordan 1 Flyknit debuted in 2017.