Teva’s Hurricane Sandal Collab Comes With Slick Geometric Patterns

Outdoor and casual lifestyle brand Teva, is launching its latest collaboration today — this time with Chinese men’s wear label Sankuanz.

The featured style is the Hurricane XLT 2, reimagined with inspiration from Sankuanz’s fashion designer, Shangguan Zhe, and featuring the brand’s iconic Cross graphics.

The remixed classic stands up to city treks and off-road hikes, featuring the brand’s signature web strap design that adjusts to the foot, padded heel for enhanced comfort, Microban zinc-based anti-microbial treatment, foam midsole for lightweight cushioning, and rugged Durabrasion Rubber outsole.

The men’s and women’s sandal, available in white or black. will be available exclusively at Opening Ceremony and at Teva. The sandals retail for $100.

Teva blends the comfort and active worlds with its performance-driven construction. While the brand launched as a practical outdoor sandal that stood up to any water conditions, today’s fashion consumers have turned it into a wardrobe staple, even adding a pair of socks. Fashionistas have made Teva their own, embracing trend-driven looks such as its Midform Universal, Flatform Universal style and Zamora styles, all nods to the platform trend.

The brand was born in the Grand Canyon in 1984 when a river guide rigged two Velcro watchbands together to an old pair of flip-flops and created a shoe that would not float away. And, if you are wondering what Teva means, it is the Hebrew word for nature.

