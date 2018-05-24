Porter Elevates Teva’s Signature Hurricane Sandal With New Limited-Edition Collab

Porter is back on its collaborative streak — this time, joining forces with Teva for an upgrade on the athletic and outdoor shoe brand’s classic Hurricane sandal.

The Japanese suitcase and accessories label, which is best known for its high-quality luggages, recently teamed up with Adidas Originals to release a special-edition Campus sneaker and new takes on a couple of Porter’s bag silhouettes. Now, it’s introducing its first-ever collection with Teva, which will be available exclusively at Extra Butter for a limited time starting today.

Teva x Porter Hurricane XLT2 in green. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Teva x Porter Hurricane XLT2 comes in two colorways — one in black with a green upper and the other in all black. Paying tribute to Porter’s heritage, the sandals feature the brand’s proprietary Corduro strap, with its signature orange color lining the shoe’s velcro strap as well as lending an accent to the sole. They also boast Teva’s EVA foam midsole and microfiber topsole along with its trademark Durabrasion Rubber, which Teva updated for extended wear and better traction.

“The Teva team in Japan worked closely with Porter’s HQ to bring this collaboration to life. Teva and Porter both have a strong heritage and care deeply about putting passion and energy into every product that is produced,” said Erika Gabrielli, senior marketing director at Teva. “When it comes to product, collaborations really come to life through material.”

Completing the collection is a matching orange mesh drawstring bag in which to pack the lightweight shoes.

Teva x Porter Hurricane XLT2 in black. CREDIT: Courtesy

Both sandals retail for $110.

Want more?

Adidas & Porter Luggage To Release Stan Smith Collaboration

6 Comfy Waterproof Sandals to Buy Now

These Are the 8 Must-Have Outdoor Shoes for Fall ’18