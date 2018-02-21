Supreme’s Logo-Covered Sneaker Collab With Nike and the NBA Is Coming Very Soon

Supreme x NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. Nike

Supreme’s nostalgic sneaker collaboration with Nike and the NBA is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, and today brings the best look yet at the limited-edition Air Force 1 kicks.

Drumming up memories of the 2000s-era allover NBA logo patterns seen on everything from varsity jackets to baggy jeans, this Supreme x NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Mid collaboration should appeal to serious hoops fans and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

Team logos representing the league’s Eastern Conference cover the right shoe, while Western Conference teams appear on the left.

Dozens of NBA squads are included in the look, including the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Supreme x NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Mid lateral section. Nike

Other details include Supreme’s signature box logo branding mixed into the printed upper, white embroidery across the ankle strap and co-branded emblems on the tongue and insole.

This collaboration will include black (pictured) and white-based colorways, with a third style rumored, but not yet confirmed.

The stock images featured here suggest that the shoes will be released from Nike’s e-commerce site as well as Supreme, with a possible launch as soon as next week. Supreme’s spring ’18 season kicked off last Thursday with in-store releases and will be followed by the first online drop tomorrow.

Supreme x NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. Nike

Supreme x NBA x Nike Air Force 1 Mid heel view. Nike

