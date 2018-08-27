Here’s a Look at the Supreme x Nike SB Gato Collab

Supreme is set to drop another sneaker collaboration with Nike, which will undoubtedly sell out moments after it becomes available in stores and online.

To close out August, Supreme will launch its take on the Gato soccer sneaker from the Swoosh. The lineup will include four colorways of the shoe: one that is predominantly white as well as red, light blue and black looks.

The four Supreme x Nike SB Gato colorways. CREDIT: Supreme

For the Supreme collab, the shoe originally made for the pitch is built with a calfskin leather upper, a Cushlon midsole, a gum outsole and lenticular side panels. The tongue branding on all four iterations is the same, featuring both the Nike SB and Supreme box logos. Supreme branding is also found on a red tag on the lateral side of the upper.

The sneakers will hit Supreme’s stores in New York City, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris on Thursday. They will also be available online via Supremenewyork.com. Retail price for the kicks is $110.

The Supreme x Nike SB Gato collab will drop in Supreme’s Japan store on Sept. 1.

Supreme x Nike SB Gato in red. CREDIT: Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Gato in light blue. CREDIT: Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Gato in white. CREDIT: Supreme

Supreme x Nike SB Gato in black. CREDIT: Supreme

