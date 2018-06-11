The Next Supreme x Nike Sneaker Collab Is on Fire

Supreme and Nike have teamed up to release some of the biggest collaborations in the sneaker world throughout the years. Noteworthy models like the Air Force 1, Air More Uptempo, an Air Foamposite One immediately come to mind as a few of the most hype-inducing collabs from the New York streetwear label and Oregon footwear giants, but there have also been a few obscure models released by the two. This latest project from Supreme and Nike may be their most random sneaker yet, but it won’t be any less hot.

That’s because it’s literally flaming. Supreme digs deep into the Nike archives to pull out the Air Streak Spectrum Plus, a vintage racing shoe featuring a fire graphic motif across the upper.

Originally released in 2003, the model was a high performance road racing shoe with a unique fiery look. Almost entirely forgotten in the years since by all but the most hardcore Nike running shoe collectors, the move by Supreme to bring it back is surprising, but one that makes total sense given the current sneaker trends. Although the silhouette is far from the chunky sneaker look that’s so popular right now, the shoe’s fiery detailing is akin to some of the graphic-heavy designs by Vans, who have been selling hordes of their own flame-covered sneakers as of late.

The Supreme x Nike Air Streak Spectrum Plus will release in its original white and red colorway, along with a new version in black with lime and blue flames. The update features the streetwear label’s iconic logo on the puffy tongue detailing and dual branding on the insoles.

Both colorways release June 14th exclusively at Supreme both in-store and online (June 16 in Japan).