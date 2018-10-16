Does Supreme Have a New Nike Air Max 95 Lux Collab Coming?

Supreme’s collabs with Nike are fan favorites and sell out quickly. And it appears as if another sneaker drop between the two brands is coming.

Twitter account @py_rates leaked an image and info of a possible upcoming Supreme collaboration on a luxe version of the iconic Nike Air Max 95 silhouette. According to the post, there will be two colorways of the shoe: “Hyper Cobalt/Black” and “University Gold/Black.”

While sneaker fanatics will undoubtedly want to get their hands on these kicks immediately, it looks as if there’s going to be a bit of a wait. According to @py_rates, the Supreme x Nike Air Max 95 Lux collaboration is slated to drop in summer ’19.

*LEAK ALERT* @Nike x @supremenewyork have joined forces once again to collab on another Air Max shoe, this time the duo have chosen to work on the Air Max 95 Lux.

The collab will feature 2 colourways and is expected to drop in SS19

Are you excited? Let us know!#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/oft6UF3G0q — py_rates (@py_rates) October 15, 2018

Supreme has been busy with its collaborative projects as of late, with its latest, a lineup with Vans, releasing on Oct. 6. The collection boasted new takes on the Sid Pro sneaker, a casual sneaker that made its debut in 1995. The kicks were delivered in four colorways: burnt orange, black, purple and a white and black “Dalmatian” print.

The last release to come from Supreme with Nike came in September, a new iteration of the Gato soccer shoe, which was produced in four colorways: white, red, light blue and black. The kicks were executed with calfskin leather uppers, Cushlon midsoles and gum outsoles. They were sold in Supreme’s stores in New York, Los Angeles, London and Paris, as well as online via Supremenewyork.com, and retailed for $110.

