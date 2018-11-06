Supreme’s Next Buzzy Sneaker Collab Is With Nike and Comme des Garçons Shirt

Supreme has another must-have sneaker collab on the way, this time remixing the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low with Comme des Garçons Shirt.

The silhouette sports a simple colorway and clean look, with enough modifications to the shoe’s aesthetic to make it an attention grabber. Most notably, this iteration employs split Swoosh branding at the vertical seam near the middle of the foot on the lateral sides.

Supreme x Comme des Garcons Shirt x Nike Air Force 1 Low CREDIT: Supreme

To further differentiate the shoe from the OG version, the collaboration (executed with a black-and-white color palette) boasts premium leather and a full-length Nike Air unit.

Supreme and Comme des Garçons Shirt keep their branding on the sneakers minimal, limiting it to the heels and insoles. The model’s traditional Nike Air branding appears on the tongue and heels.

The Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be available at Supreme’s stores (in Manhattan, Brooklyn, N.Y., L.A., London and Paris) and on its website starting on Thursday. A release at the Supreme doors in Japan is scheduled for Saturday.

Supreme has not yet revealed the price of the sneaker.

The heels of the Supreme x Comme des Garcons Shirt x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Supreme

A look from above the Supreme x Comme des Garcons Shirt x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Supreme

Another look at the Supreme x Comme des Garcons Shirt x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Supreme

