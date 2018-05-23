Supreme Releasing Clarks Originals Weaver Collab In 5 Colors Tomorrow

Supreme is set to drop another collaboration with Clarks Originals this summer, and the five-colorway collection of the Weaver comes with short notice. The full set releases tomorrow, May 24.

The New York City-based streetwear giant and the dressed-up casual footwear makers known for their natural crepe rubber-soled suede sneakers are no stranger to teaming up for collaborations. The two brands have a long history of releasing stylish editions of classics from the Clarks catalog including the Wallabee, Desert Boot and Desert Mali. Each collaboration offers unique colorways by Supreme that are decidedly more bold and colorful than the usual output from Clarks themselves.

And that’s exactly the same story you get with this latest collab, featuring the clean and stylish low-top Weaver silhouette in five color options. The collection includes forest green, bright red and soft pink options, as well as more traditional looks in black and tan. Each color is constructed in Clarks’ signature premium suede with leather paneling at the base. The collaboration is completed with the streetwear brand’s box logo embossed in gold foil on the heel and hangtag added to the laces.

This marks the first time Supreme has worked on the Weaver. The model is a variation of the iconic Wallabee, switching from the mid-cut chukka design to a low and adding a prominent stitched panel around the lower third of the upper above the crepe sole.

The Supreme x Clarks Weaver collection releases tomorrow online at supremenewyork.com and in-store at their locations in New York City, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris (May 26 in Japan).