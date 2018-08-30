Suicidal Tendencies Teams Up With Converse for a Collection the Band’s Fans Will Absolutely Love

As the new album from Suicidal Tendencies drops, so will its collab with Converse.

The legendary band from Venice, California — with roots in punk rock, metal, hardcore and more — will release its latest full-length, “Still Cyco Punk After All These Years,” on Sept. 7. And on the same day, Converse will release a line of footwear and apparel co-created by lead singer Mike Muir.

One of the shoes in the collection is a new look Chuck 70 Hi, which is executed with a vintage canvas upper with an all-over digital print, as well as a Suicidal Tendencies leather patch. The lineup also boasts a predominantly black Chuck 70 Low.

The Chuck 70 Hi (L) and Chuck 70 Low from the Suicidal Tendencies x Converse collection. CREDIT: Converse

“If someone had told me in my teens I’d have a shoe, I’d have said ‘no way,'” Muir said in a statement. “This would totally blow away that 16-year-old kid. That’s a great thing.”

Aside from the sneakers, the collection includes apparel with screen-printed artwork such as a woven poplin shirt and sweatshorts. Also for sale are long-sleeved and short-sleeved T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts.

The Converse x Suicidal Tendencies collection will be available on Converse.com and at select retailers.

But for those interested in getting the looks early, boutique standout Bodega will host a popup in its Boston door on Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. It will also be open the next day during the same hours. The pop-up coincides with the band’s show at the nearby House of Blues.

(L to R): The Suicidal Tendencies x Converse sweatshorts, Chuck 70 Low and long-sleeved T-shirt. CREDIT: Converse

The Suicidal Tendencies x Converse sweatshorts. CREDIT: Converse

The back of a Suicidal Tendencies x Converse T-shirt. CREDIT: Converse

A T-shirt from the Suicidal Tendencies x Converse line, with the band’s new album cover. CREDIT: Converse

Want more?

Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo Created Converse Chuck Taylors That Reveal Another Color Over Time

Hello Kitty and Converse Have an Ultracute Collaboration

Ronnie Fieg Shows Off New Coca Cola x Converse Collab