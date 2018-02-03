View Slideshow Tom Brady Rex Shutterstock

NFL players might hit the field in shoulder pads, helmets and cleats, but when they’re not playing, the athletes opt for sleeker styles.

Case in point: Tom Brady. The New England Patriots quarterback often sports stylish suits — favoring a classic, dressed-up style — during post-game interviews or at red carpet appearances.

Tom Brady wears a navy suit and brown shoes in 2015. Rex Shutterstock

With the ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen as his wife, it’s no wonder that Brady is among the best-dressed professional athletes. In addition to an athleticwear sponsorship with Under Armour, he also has fashion endorsements with Movado and Ugg — and he’s been known to sport Ugg footwear off the field.

Another stylish NFL player is Odell Beckham, Jr. who frequently steps out in more directional looks. Beckham, Jr. can be spotted on the town in edgy, high-fashion pieces from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton — and he is also a fan of Off-White x Nike’s Air Jordan sneaker, which took home the Footwear News Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2017.

Odell Beckham wears a sweatshirt and light-wash jeans with white sneakers. Splash News

Deandre Hopkins takes his love of fashion a step further, sporting stylish looks not only for pre-game shows and red carpet events but also at men’s fashion week. At Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the football star went for a runway-ready look in an black and gray coat, orange sweatpants and black sneakers with patterned white shoelaces.

Deandre Hopkins wears a long coat, orange sweatpants and black sneakers at Paris Fashion Week. Courtesy of Instagram

Click through the gallery to see more of the most stylish football players, including Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Victor Cruz.

